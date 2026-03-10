News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol

The President's speech has transitioned from words to a viral symbol of resilience

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
A wave of national pride is sweeping across the United Arab Emirates following a powerful address by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Speaking on March 7 while visiting civilians injured in recent regional strikes, the President delivered a firm warning to those who might mistake the country's prosperity for weakness.

"The UAE is attractive, beautiful and a model but do not be misled," Sheikh Mohamed stated. "The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh; we are no easy prey."

He reassured the public that the nation is stable and will "emerge stronger than before" from the ongoing regional conflict.

The President's words have quickly transitioned from a formal speech to a viral symbol of resilience. Residents are proudly displaying the quote "The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh, we are no easy prey" on car stickers, phone cases and even coffee cups.


This grassroots movement highlights a unified front between Emiratis and expatriates, whom the President described as "our guests and our family."

As the nation navigates this "time of war," the message serves as a bold reminder of the UAE's determination to protect its sovereignty and people.

