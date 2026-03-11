News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role

  • By Bushra Saleem
Laura Loomer jumped in to defend Erika Kirk after Candace Owens questioned whether she was right to get a spot on the United States Air Force Academy board.

Social media users were to quick to discuss about Erika Kirk stepping into the position her late husband, Charlie Kirk, once held.

Loomer didn’t hold back, and rapidly fired shots at Owens, standing by Erika Kirk, and brushing off the doubts about her appointment, Meaww reported.

Loomer said Owens was framing the issue as a conspiracy and insisted the appointment was meant to honor Charlie Kirk’s earlier selection to the board.

“Hi @RealCandaceO,” Loomer wrote. “Since everything is a conspiracy to you, let me explain.”

She wrote, “Before Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, had been selected by President Trump to serve on the Air Force Academy board last year. Charlie was appointed. He is now dead, so to honor him, his wife is taking his spot. Not everything is a conspiracy."

she said Charlie Kirk had been selected by President Donald Trump to serve on the Air Force Academy board before his death.

Loomer added that the decision to appoint Erika Kirk was meant to allow her to continue the work her husband had begun.

Earlier Owens criticized the decision, arguing that sympathy for Charlie Kirk’s loss should not shield the appointment from scrutiny.

