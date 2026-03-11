IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has escalated the regional conflict after launching what it calls its “most intense and heaviest operation” yet.
Over the course of three hours on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported a massive wave of missile launches aimed at US and Israel military facilities.
The barrage prominently featured the “Khorramshahr,” a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying heavy warheads at high speeds.
In an official statement published by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC declared that they “will continue our constant attacks purposefully and with force.”
They further stated that “the war will end only when the shadow of the threat disappears from our country and the enemy is forced to surrender.”
This retaliation follows nearly two weeks of the US-led “Operation Epic Fury.”
While the Pentagon claims it has significantly degraded Tehran’s capabilities, this latest strike targeting locations from Ben Gurion Airport to US bases in Kuwait, signals a dangerous new phase.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responded by vowing that American forces would not cease until a “decisive defeat” is achieved even as air raid sirens continue to wail across central Israel.