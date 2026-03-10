Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy

As Operation Epic Fury enters its second week, President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing an early end to military action in Iran.
Sources indicate that several advisers are privately urging the President to articulate a strategy to "extract the United States from the war" and urge that the military has "largely achieved its objective."
The shift in tone comes as global oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, sparking fears of a domestic economic slowdown.
Polls also reflect a sharp decline in public enthusiasm with a recent survey showing that "53 percent of voters oppose the US military action."
Nervous Republicans have reportedly contacted the White House to express concerns over the "possible political impact" ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
During a Monday press conference in Florida, Trump signaled a potential drawdown, describing the conflict as a "little excursion" that is "way ahead of schedule." He further claimed the war is "very complete, pretty much," citing the destruction of Iran's navy and air force.
While the administration maintains that "the mission is laser-focused," officials are now balancing military momentum against the mounting pressure of "rising fuel and consumer costs" at home.