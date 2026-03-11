News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trump warns Iran of 'Death, Fire and Fury' as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade

  By Najam-ul-Saqib
On March 11, 2026, President Trump intensified his rhetoric as the conflict with Iran reached a critical breaking point.

Following reports of Iranian attempts to mine the Strait of Hormuz, Trump issued a severe ultimatum on social media stating that if Tehran disrupts global energy shipments, “Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them.”

He further warned that any move to block the waterway would trigger a response “twenty times harder” than any previous US strikes.

The threats coincide with “Operation Epic Fury,” during which US forces destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels to keep the shipping lanes open.

Trump characterized these military actions as a “gift from the United States of America to China” and other nations dependent on Middle Eastern oil.

Amidst the chaos, rumours persist about the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, though Iranian officials claim he is “safe and sound” despite sustaining injuries in earlier raids.

With Israel launching a “wide-scale wave” of strikes on targets in Tehran and Beirut and oil prices fluctuating wildly, Trump cautioned that the US would target “easily destroyable” sites to ensure Iran can never be “built back, as a Nation, again.”

