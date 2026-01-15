Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream

Roger Federer has expressed his support for Carlos Alcaraz's pursuit of a career Grand Slam

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream

Tennis legend Roger Federer cheers for Carlos Alcaraz's Grand Slam dream!

The 22-year-old Spaniard is aiming to win the Australian Open to complete his set of all four Grand Slam tournaments which would make him the youngest male player ever to achieve this feat.

The young tennis sensation already holds two Wimbledon, two French Open, and two US Open titles.

Federer, who also won all four majors in his career, achieved his career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 2009 at the age of 27.

Federer, speaking at Melbourne Park highlighted how challenging such an achievement is, comparing it to golfer Rory Mcllroy going for the Masters.

The 44-year-old Swiss great said, "At his young age, completing the career Grand Slam would be crazy."

"Let's see if he is able to do crazy this week. I hope he does because for the game it would be unbelievably special moment," Federer added.

Federer further praised the rivalry between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner which often remind people of the famous rivalries Federer had with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“The rivalry with Alcaraz and Sinner is a great one,” said Federer adding that "they play incredible tennis. I think that French Open final was unreal. I think the game, not that it needed it, but it was great that we had it.”

Federer, on the other hand has returned to the Australian Open for the first time since 2020 where a special ceremony will be held on Saturday to celebrate and honour his remarkable tennis career.

Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more

Popular News

Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race

Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race
6 minutes ago
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy

'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy
an hour ago
Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
an hour ago