Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream

Tennis legend Roger Federer cheers for Carlos Alcaraz's Grand Slam dream!
The 22-year-old Spaniard is aiming to win the Australian Open to complete his set of all four Grand Slam tournaments which would make him the youngest male player ever to achieve this feat.
The young tennis sensation already holds two Wimbledon, two French Open, and two US Open titles.
Federer, who also won all four majors in his career, achieved his career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in 2009 at the age of 27.
Federer, speaking at Melbourne Park highlighted how challenging such an achievement is, comparing it to golfer Rory Mcllroy going for the Masters.
The 44-year-old Swiss great said, "At his young age, completing the career Grand Slam would be crazy."
"Let's see if he is able to do crazy this week. I hope he does because for the game it would be unbelievably special moment," Federer added.
Federer further praised the rivalry between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner which often remind people of the famous rivalries Federer had with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
“The rivalry with Alcaraz and Sinner is a great one,” said Federer adding that "they play incredible tennis. I think that French Open final was unreal. I think the game, not that it needed it, but it was great that we had it.”
Federer, on the other hand has returned to the Australian Open for the first time since 2020 where a special ceremony will be held on Saturday to celebrate and honour his remarkable tennis career.