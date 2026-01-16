Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement

On going ‘Cascio vs. Michael Jackson Estate’ case began in 2024

The four Cascio siblings, who accused Micheal Jackson of molestation during their childhood, recently appeared in a courtroom related to a legal battle with the late popstar's estate.

It’s worth mentioning here that the siblings, Frank, Aldo, Marie-Nicole, Dominic, and Eddie Cascio, who once defended the King of Pop against child abuse allegations; changed their story after the 2019's documentary Leaving Neverland premiered.

The siblings claimed that they were actually victims of Jackson's abuse as children and were groomed, manipulated, and molested by the popular singer for decades.

Now, during their latest appearance in the Los Angeles court for their ongoing legal battle filed in 2024, the Cascio siblings are in an attempt to nullify a 2020 settlement, according to Rolling Stone.

Jackson’s estate lawyer Marty Singer, on the other hand, requested confidential arbitration, as required by the previous settlement agreement.

The judge, however, chose not to immediately rule on a petition filed by Jackson’s estate lawyer.

According to Singer, the reason this case is going forward is because there was an extortion demand of $213 million despite the estate already paying the siblings around $15-16.5 million.

Mark Geragos, the alleged victim’s lawyer, noted that the family members felt coerced into the agreement.

Another hearing of Cascio vs. Michael Jackson Estate is set for March 5, 2025.

For the unversed, the case highlights how after taking money in 2020 from the Micheal Jackson estate, the Cascio siblings allegedly demanded $213 million in 2024, threatening to go public with their allegations if their demands weren't met.

The Estate, in response, filed for arbitration, claiming the Cascio family was attempting extortion.

The Cascio family has since moved to nullify the 2020 agreement, arguing it was coerced and unlawful.

