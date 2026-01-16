Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton shares special message after hosting grand reception at Windsor

The Princess of Wales hosted Women Rugby Team Red Roses at Windsor Castle to celebrate their world cup win

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton shared special message with exclusive photos from her grand reception at Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, January 15, The Princess of Wales hosted England's Women Rugby team Red Roses to celebrate their historic victory in the World Cup 2025.

Kate hosted the team as the patron of England Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football league - a role she took over from Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in 2022.

Kensington Palace released a carousel on their official Instagram account featuring beaming photos and videos of Kate as she had a time of her life with Red Roses.

The Instagram post was accompanied by a sweet message from the future Queen which read, "A great day hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup winners @redrosesrugby today at Windsor! Congratulations to you all - what an achievement!"

This reception marked Kate Middleton's first Royal engagement since her 44th birthday, which she marked on January 9, 2026.

