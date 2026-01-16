Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna officially started dating in 2019 and share three children

  • By Salima Bhutto
A$AP Rockys mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky recently revealed that it was his mother Renee Black’s manifestation, who brought him and Rihanna together.

During Thursday’s episode of The New York Times’ Popcast, the 37-year-old rapper dished out that his mother saw it coming years before he dated the Diamonds singer, who is now the mother of his children.

While recalling it, the rapper said, "My mother used to say s–t like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.'"

The American rapper, who shares three children with 37-year-old singer, then recounted asking his mother that why would she keep on saying that?, sharing, “That girl don’t even want me like that."

"Mothers know best," the Praise the Lord rapper said, adding, “I’m thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”

His interview comes as the Am I Dreaming hitmaker releases his first solo album in seven years.

A$AP Rocky’s Don't Be Dumb's track list includes Order of Protection, Helicopter$, Interrogation (Skit), Stole Ya Flow, Stay Here 4 Life, Playa, Trespass, Stop Snitching, STFU, Punk Rocky, Air Force, Whiskey, Robbery, Don’t Be Dumb/Trip Baby, The End, Fish N Steak, and Swap Team.

Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago’s 8th birthday with loving posts
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago’s 8th birthday with loving posts
Sophie Turner debuts as iconic Lara Croft in new 'Tomb Raider' series
Sophie Turner debuts as iconic Lara Croft in new 'Tomb Raider' series
'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally': Harry Styles drops new album details
'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally': Harry Styles drops new album details
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy
Freddie Mercury's alleged daughter dead at 48 after battling rare cancer
Freddie Mercury's alleged daughter dead at 48 after battling rare cancer

Popular News

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
3 minutes ago
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?

Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
23 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy

Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
34 minutes ago