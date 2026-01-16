A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky recently revealed that it was his mother Renee Black’s manifestation, who brought him and Rihanna together.
During Thursday’s episode of The New York Times’ Popcast, the 37-year-old rapper dished out that his mother saw it coming years before he dated the Diamonds singer, who is now the mother of his children.
While recalling it, the rapper said, "My mother used to say s–t like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.'"
The American rapper, who shares three children with 37-year-old singer, then recounted asking his mother that why would she keep on saying that?, sharing, “That girl don’t even want me like that."
"Mothers know best," the Praise the Lord rapper said, adding, “I’m thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”
His interview comes as the Am I Dreaming hitmaker releases his first solo album in seven years.
A$AP Rocky’s Don't Be Dumb's track list includes Order of Protection, Helicopter$, Interrogation (Skit), Stole Ya Flow, Stay Here 4 Life, Playa, Trespass, Stop Snitching, STFU, Punk Rocky, Air Force, Whiskey, Robbery, Don’t Be Dumb/Trip Baby, The End, Fish N Steak, and Swap Team.