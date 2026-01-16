Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce

Kristy Scott calls it quits on her 12-year marriage to Desmond Scott, citing infidelity

Desmond Scott appears to be proving his estranged wife Kristy Scott’s allegations correct.

Just a few days after his influencer wife called it quits on their 12-year marriage by filing for divorce citing infidelity, the 32-year-old chef sparked dating rumors with a mystery woman.

In a Thursday, January 15 article, TMZ reported that Desmond was caught hanging out and getting cozy with an unidentified woman.

As seen in a clip, the social media star, during an outing at Houston bar Sante, appeared very comfortable with the woman sitting on his lap as they were filmed in a “full make-out mode like a pair of teenagers.”

According to the outlet, their behavior was extremely raunchy, more appropriate for private settings, yet the two appeared fully absorbed in each other, paying no attention to the room as they displayed their intimacy openly.

The video quickly went viral, prompting many social media users to criticize Desmond, while others defended him, saying he should be left in peace during this difficult period.

For those unfamiliar, Kristy Scott filed for divorce from Desmond Scott on December 30, 2025, after being married to him for over a decade.

As per the court records, Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason for the pair's split

The estranged couple shares two sons, Vance, 7 and Westin, 6, who often appeared in their family content on social media.

