World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

Kyrsten Sinema sued over alleged affair with former bodyguard

Wife of Kyrsten Sinema's former bodyguard's ex-wife claimed an alleged romantic relationship led to the couple's split

  • By Hania Jamil
Kyrsten Sinema sued over alleged affair with former bodyguard
Kyrsten Sinema sued over alleged affair with former bodyguard

Kyrsten Sinema, a former US senator from Arizona, is being sued over an alleged romantic relationship with a member of a security detail, Matthew Ammel, leading to the end of his marriage.

Seeking at least $75,000, the bodyguard's ex-wife, Heather Ammel, claimed in the lawsuit that Matthew and she had "a good and loving marriage" with "genuine love and affection" before Sinema interfered while knowing he was married.

The Arizona lawmaker's head of security hired Ammel after he retired from the army in 2022. He accompanied the former Senator on travels to destinations including Napa Valley, California; Las Vegas, and Saudi Arabia.

In early 2024, Ammel's wife discovered "romantic and lascivious" messages he had exchanged with Sinema over the Signal messaging app. 

The lawsuit further noted that that summer he stopped wearing his wedding ring, and Sinema gave him a job as a national security fellow in her senate office while he continued to work for her campaign as a bodyguard.

Sinema also paid for his psychedelic treatment, as he was struggling with post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and traumatic brain injuries tied to his military deployments in Afghanistan and the Middle East, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed late last year in Moore County, North Carolina; however, this week, Sinema asked for the suit to be moved from state court to federal court.

North Carolina is one of a handful of states that allow former spouses to sue for "alienation of affection" to seek damages from a third party responsible for the breakup of their marriage.

Sinema left Congress after the 2024 election and now works for the Washington-based legal and lobbying firm Hogan Lovells. She has lobbied for data center development and research funding for the psychedelic drug ibogaine.

Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the coast of Oregon
Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the coast of Oregon
María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump in shocking move
María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump in shocking move
Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race
Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race
Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk
UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk
Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in leg in Minneapolis after alleged attack
ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in leg in Minneapolis after alleged attack
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe
Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe
Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid mounting debt reports
Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid mounting debt reports
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks

Popular News

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
4 minutes ago
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?

Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
24 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy

Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
35 minutes ago