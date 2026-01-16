Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed

Dananeer Mobeen's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter has finally been revealed.

The 24-year-old actress, who got fame from her viral "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" video, took to Instagram Story and shared a video of her enjoying a spa treatment in a salon.

The Meem se Mohabbat actress in her story, wrote, "When I tell you this is exactly what I in this dry Islamabad winter."

In the Instagram story, the Islamabad native could be seen enjoying a fancy manicure at Faiza Abbas salon, which is based in the capital city.

Mobeen’s post comes weeks after she celebrated her 24th birthday bash.

Taking to her Instagram on December 26, the Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri actress shared some photos from her midnight birthday celebration with her close ones.

At that time, the birthday girl wrote, “It hit 12:00, and ya gurl was surrounded by love and warmth. only gratitude for this insane love.”

Moreover, in the series of pictures shared in her birthday post, the actress could be seen wearing a birthday girl sash and a happy birthday crown while posing with a cake and then with her “gurls”.

On the professional front, Dananeer Mobeen will star in her debut feature film titled Mera Lyari, where she will star alongside Ayesha Omar. 

The film is set to release on n January 23, 2026.

