Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years

The ‘Sundress’ rapper generates buzz by dropping his highly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

  • By Sidra Khan
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years

It’s time to vibe to exciting tracks, as A$AP Rocky has finally dropped his long-awaited album!

The 37-year-old American rapper and record producer on Thursday, January 15, sparked excitement among fans by debuting his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb.

Taking to Instagram, the Sundress rapper shared the cover of his new album alongside a caption, announcing, “DONT BE DUMB OFFICIALLY OUT NOW!!”

“THANK U 2 MY FANS , TEAM , ARTISTS , CREATIVES , PRODUCERS , ENGINEERS , PARTNERS & EVERYONE 4 SUPPORTING!!!” he added.

Fans’ reactions:

A$AP Rocky’s buzz-worthy post soon ignited a frenzy among fans, who expressed their excitement through comments.

“This album has healed the trauma I experienced 8 years ago when I was a youngin',” wrote one of the fans.

Another excitedly exclaimed, “we’re so back!”

“YEAUHHHHHHHH IT IS WORTH IT,” added a third.

About Don’t Be Dumb:

Released on January 16, 2026, Don't Be Dumb is the fourth studio album by A$AP Rocky, marking his return to the music scenes after almost 8 years since his third studio album, 2018’s Testing.

Don’t Be Dumb track listing:

Don’t Be Dumb includes 15 exciting tracks and two digital bonus songs.

1. Order of Protection

2. Helicopter$

3. Interrogation (Skit)

4. Stole Ya Flow

5. Stay Here

6. Playa

7. Trespass

8. Stop Snitching

9. STFU

10. Punk Rocky

11. Air Force (Black DeMarco)

12. Whiskey (I’m Not Resisting)

13. Robbery

14. Don’t Be Dumb / Trip Baby

15. The End

16. Swat Team

17. Fish N Steak

Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago’s 8th birthday with loving posts
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago’s 8th birthday with loving posts
Sophie Turner debuts as iconic Lara Croft in new 'Tomb Raider' series
Sophie Turner debuts as iconic Lara Croft in new 'Tomb Raider' series
'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally': Harry Styles drops new album details
'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally': Harry Styles drops new album details
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy
Freddie Mercury's alleged daughter dead at 48 after battling rare cancer
Freddie Mercury's alleged daughter dead at 48 after battling rare cancer
Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation
Harry Styles' cryptic voice note fuels new music speculation

Popular News

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
2 minutes ago
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?

Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
22 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy

Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
33 minutes ago