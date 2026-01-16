A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years

It’s time to vibe to exciting tracks, as A$AP Rocky has finally dropped his long-awaited album!
The 37-year-old American rapper and record producer on Thursday, January 15, sparked excitement among fans by debuting his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb.
Taking to Instagram, the Sundress rapper shared the cover of his new album alongside a caption, announcing, “DONT BE DUMB OFFICIALLY OUT NOW!!”
“THANK U 2 MY FANS , TEAM , ARTISTS , CREATIVES , PRODUCERS , ENGINEERS , PARTNERS & EVERYONE 4 SUPPORTING!!!” he added.
Fans’ reactions:
A$AP Rocky’s buzz-worthy post soon ignited a frenzy among fans, who expressed their excitement through comments.
“This album has healed the trauma I experienced 8 years ago when I was a youngin',” wrote one of the fans.
Another excitedly exclaimed, “we’re so back!”
“YEAUHHHHHHHH IT IS WORTH IT,” added a third.
About Don’t Be Dumb:
Released on January 16, 2026, Don't Be Dumb is the fourth studio album by A$AP Rocky, marking his return to the music scenes after almost 8 years since his third studio album, 2018’s Testing.
Don’t Be Dumb track listing:
Don’t Be Dumb includes 15 exciting tracks and two digital bonus songs.
1. Order of Protection
2. Helicopter$
3. Interrogation (Skit)
4. Stole Ya Flow
5. Stay Here
6. Playa
7. Trespass
8. Stop Snitching
9. STFU
10. Punk Rocky
11. Air Force (Black DeMarco)
12. Whiskey (I’m Not Resisting)
13. Robbery
14. Don’t Be Dumb / Trip Baby
15. The End
16. Swat Team
17. Fish N Steak