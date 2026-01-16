Trending
The Bollywood stars seemingly took a snap with their close pals after a padel session

Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's rare candid snap leaves fans buzzing 

Aryan Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have caused a frenzy on the internet after their candid group snap went viral, grabbing the attention of fans.

Dressed in casual fits, the two stars could be seen posing with their tight-knit group, offering a rare glimpse of their relaxed, off-the-red-carpet-and-film-set side.

Reportedly, the click featured their "Padel Gang" after they all decided to hang out post a session on the court.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, who has kept a low profile in comparison to other star kids, has emerged as a prominent name in the directing world due to his debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The 28-year-old won the Best Debut Director for his Netflix series last month, and he credited his mother, Gauri Khan, for the honour.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Love & War, Animal Park and Brahmastra 2.

