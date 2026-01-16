Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash

Nick Jonas also shared Malti's adorable photo from fairytale-themed birthday bash, while adding a cake emoji on her face

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a beautiful glimpse from her daughter Malti’s fairytale-themed birthday bash.

On Friday, January 16, 2026, the 43-year-old shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Stories from Malti’s 4th birthday celebrations, featuring an under-the-sea theme with a pastel backdrop.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Malti's 4th Birthday."

Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash

The decoration included some mermaid scale designs, and shells to create an ocean-like setting.

Alongside the stunning cake, some fish-shaped cookies were also arranged with some gift hampers for the attendants.

Nick Jonas also shared Malti's photo on his social media account, while adding a cake emoji on her face to keep her out of the public eye, writing, "I can't believe it. Our little angel is four."

Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared a carousel of heartwarming images on her Instagram account, offering fans a glimpse of her bond with Malti.

The post received immense love and praise, as fans flocked to the comments to wish Malti for her fourth birthday.

A fan wrote, “So sweet. Happy birthday Miss Malti Marie.”

Another fan commented, “Happy birthday all blessings to this little angle.”

“Happy birthday to dear Malti and congratulations to Nanima,” A third user quipped.

Madhu penned down, “You made me a grandma and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”

For those unversed, the Dostana star and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018, and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's rare candid snap leaves fans buzzing
Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's rare candid snap leaves fans buzzing
Faysal Quraishi explodes over fake clip branding him child abuser
Faysal Quraishi explodes over fake clip branding him child abuser
Karan Johar on high-stakes Oscar campaign for ‘Homebound’: ‘No monetary game’
Karan Johar on high-stakes Oscar campaign for ‘Homebound’: ‘No monetary game’
Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'
Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style
Suhana Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's surprising role in her decisions
Suhana Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's surprising role in her decisions
Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ek Din' first look, release date unveiled
Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi starrer 'Ek Din' first look, release date unveiled
Hema Malini faces scrutiny as she fulfils key duty after Dharmendra’s death
Hema Malini faces scrutiny as she fulfils key duty after Dharmendra’s death
Kriti Sanon's newlywed sister recalls actress’ touching act
Kriti Sanon's newlywed sister recalls actress’ touching act
Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'
Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt reminder after friend’s wedding: 'Choose love'
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation
Shahid Kapoor breaks silence after ‘O’Romeo’ trailer launch cancellation

Popular News

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
4 minutes ago
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?

Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
24 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy

Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
35 minutes ago