Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a beautiful glimpse from her daughter Malti’s fairytale-themed birthday bash.
On Friday, January 16, 2026, the 43-year-old shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Stories from Malti’s 4th birthday celebrations, featuring an under-the-sea theme with a pastel backdrop.
Priyanka captioned the post, "Malti's 4th Birthday."
The decoration included some mermaid scale designs, and shells to create an ocean-like setting.
Alongside the stunning cake, some fish-shaped cookies were also arranged with some gift hampers for the attendants.
Nick Jonas also shared Malti's photo on his social media account, while adding a cake emoji on her face to keep her out of the public eye, writing, "I can't believe it. Our little angel is four."
Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also shared a carousel of heartwarming images on her Instagram account, offering fans a glimpse of her bond with Malti.
The post received immense love and praise, as fans flocked to the comments to wish Malti for her fourth birthday.
A fan wrote, “So sweet. Happy birthday Miss Malti Marie.”
Another fan commented, “Happy birthday all blessings to this little angle.”
“Happy birthday to dear Malti and congratulations to Nanima,” A third user quipped.
Madhu penned down, “You made me a grandma and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”
For those unversed, the Dostana star and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018, and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.