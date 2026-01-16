Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
Kartik Aaryan recently suffered first major setback after getting caught in a controversy of dating a minor.

It all started when the 35-year-old actor’s newly released film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, became a box office bomb.

Now, according to SCREEN’s sources, Aaryan, whose latest romantic drama film could not even gross ₹50 crore, took a conciliatory step that apparently caused the actor a major set back.

The Chandu Champion performer, as per the source, "extended a gesture of support towards his producer literally days after the film’s release by waiving off Rs 15 crores from his fee".

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor's actor is being called a “responsible gesture” by the industry insiders.

Made on a budget of ₹90 crore, Aryan starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, released on December 25, 2025, could only earn ₹47.05 crore.

The news comes after Aaryan, who is currently shooting for his next horror-comedy movie Naagzilla, was caught in a rumour of dating a minor earlier this month.

The Shehzada star was seen celebrating New Year's vacation in Goa with a UK-based 17-year-old student named Karina Kubiliute.

On professional front, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, which is backed by Dharma Productions, is set to be released on August 14, 2026.

