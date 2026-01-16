Titanic fan brings ship to life with mind-blowing apartment makeover

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
A woman in NYC has gone viral on TikTok after spending months turning her apartment into a DIY likeness of the Titanic

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A devoted Titanic fan has taken her love for the ship to the next level!

Model Sarah Boll has transformed her Manhattan apartment into a detailed replica of the doomed luxury liner by using creative materials.

Boll's initial idea to decorate her apartment for a Halloween party with a Titanic theme grew much bigger than she expected.

Inspired by an immersive theatre experience, she ended up transforming her entire apartment into a mini version of the Titanic.

She told People that she has watched the movie more than 500 times since seeing it as a child with her father.

Beyond the film, she has engaged with real-world aspects of the Titanic tragedy by visiting travelling exhibits and even owning a necklace made from coal recovered from the actual ship.

Boll used huge amount of different shades of blue fabric and experimented by draping them around to create the feeling of being underwater.

Additionally, to make it more realistic, she used shiny white material to create an iceberg.

Boll has decorated her living room to closely resemble the Titanic's Verandah Cafe while her bedrooms have been transformed into Titanic-themed spaces.

One bedroom looks like a fancy suite on the ship with gold panels and news articles about the Titanic while other bedroom, called the Water Room is designed to show what the ship looked like after it sank.

On the other hand, Boll is now planning a new project to redo her rental with a Wizard of Oz theme and has already begum buying items for the new makeover.

