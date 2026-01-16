World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Maria Corina Machado signals major political move for Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado recently gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the US President Donald Trump

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Maria Corina Machado, a leading voice in Venezuela's opposition, hints at future moves.

She has vowed to take leadership of the country when the "right time comes."

"There's a mission, and we are going to turn Venezuela into that land of grace, and I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president," Machad told Fox News.

"I want to serve my country where I am more useful. I got a mandate, and I have that mandate," Machado added.

Her comments come a day after she gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the US President Donald Trump.

This followed Trump decision to order a military operation in Venezuela in which President Nicolas Maduro was captured and brought to the US to face drug-related charges.

The meeting comes just days after Trump declined to officially endorse Machado as Venezuela’s new leader, despite her movement claiming victory in the 2024 elections.

Instead, the US has shown support for Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice-president.

On the other hand, Rodríguez met privately for two hours with the CIA director in Caracas, following the instructions from Trump.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve trust and communication between the US and Venezuela.

