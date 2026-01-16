Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals

Wu Yize advanced to the Masters semi-finals with a remarkable 6-0 victory over Xiao Guodong at Alexandra Palace on Friday, January 16.
The 22-year-old started the match with an impressive 112-point break and then added scores of 93 and 60, giving him a strong 4–0 lead by the mid-session interval.
Wu maintained his dominance throughout the match, leaving Xiao struggling to find any rhythm.
World number 11 Xiao had chances early in the match but made key mistake by missing a simple shot which easily allowed Wu to take the control.
Xiao continued to make several error and poor defensive plays which contributed to his heavy defeat.
Wu scored 84 in the fifth frame and finished the match strongly with a 97-point run to secure a convincing win.
"It is definitely a dream stage for me from since I was a little kid," Wu told BBC Sport.
He added, "I just told myself to enjoy every moment of this match and give my best and obviously it is a great performance."
Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson will compete in the final quarter-final match at 19:00 GMT and the winner of the game will face Wu in the semi-finals.