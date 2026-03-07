Max Verstappen breaks silence after shock crash at Australian GP qualifying

News
Max Verstappen shared important health update after shocking crash at the Australian Grand Prix qualifying.

According to Racing 365, the Red Bull driver F1 season-opening qualifying ended with a crash after he hit the wall on Saturday, March 7.

The four-time world champion lost control of his Red Bull car at the start of his first flying lap in Q1, spinning off the track at turn one and careering into the barrier.

Verstappen was also shaking his hands out after the crash, with his steering wheel potentially bouncing around his wrist when the crash occurred.

When asked about how he was feeling he told media, “All good. I just had to get some X-rays done to see if my hands were okay, but nothing was broken.”

Sharing the details about the on-track accident he added, “I just hit the pedal and the whole rear axle just completely locked, which with these Formula 1 cars, is very weird. I've never experienced that in my whole life. There are so many things that we need to look at, I think, in general, as a sport.”

Carsh means the Dutchman will start towards the back of the grid in P20, given Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll did not make it out for qualifying.

Moreover, George Russell laid down an impressive marker at the end of final practice, going six-tenths faster than his nearest rival to claim pole in the first qualifying session of the 2026 F1 season.

The first race on the season, Australian Grand Prix, is all set to take place on Sunday, March 8, at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit.

