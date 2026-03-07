Sony PS5 game pricing test: Store prices differ across regions

Sony is reportedly experimenting dynamic pricing in the PlayStation Store, which means users may see reduced rates in contrast to others.
However, it has now expanded significantly, as it now reportedly includes over 150 games in more than 68 regions.
Some think it’s a glitch; but it’s not, as Sony is experimenting with dynamic pricing.
The company started this testing in November 2025, and at first, it only included nearly 50 games across 30 regions.
What is PlayStation’s dynamic pricing?
Dynamic pricing system basically means that players in different regions may see different prices for the same game. For instance, while the game may appear at its standard price for you, it could be listed at a lower price for someone in another region.
The report from psprices indicated that several games included in the test have seen a sharp decline in price by nearly 17.6%.
As per recent report, WWE 2K25’s experimental price is €61.82, marking a reduction of nearly 17.6%.
Similarly, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available for €58.35 rather than €69.99.
It is pertinent to mention that Sony is not only also experimenting with its own games, but third-party games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and Stellar Blade, and more, are also included in this update.
The update is seemingly a small-scale experiment and has yet to be implemented across the entire PlayStation Store.