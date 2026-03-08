News
  • By Bushra Saleem
George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mercedes' George Russell has won a thrilling season-opening Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

According to ESPN, Russell claimed his first-ever Australian Open victory on Sunday, March 8, with teammate Kimi Antonelli following him home after a double-stacked pit stop under the virtual safety car outmaneuvered a lightning quick start by Ferrari.

It was McLaren's 61st one-two result and first since 2024's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell said, "We knew it was going to be challenging. I go onto the grid; I saw my battery level. I have nothing in the tank, made a bad start and honestly some really tight battles with Charles [Leclerc].”

"I was really glad to cross the finish line, but honestly, thank you so much for the whole team because it's been a long time coming to have this car beneath us, and I'm yeah, going to start off in a better way," he added.

Leclerc was third for his first podium for Ferrari since Mexico last year, with the 28-year-old frustrated to lose out on a potential win after Ferrari erred by failing to follow Mercedes' quick thinking for a cheap pit stop under the virtual safety car, as the rest of the field drove at a slower pace.

Moreover, Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton was fourth, 0.6 seconds behind at the flag, having chased him hard in the closing laps.

