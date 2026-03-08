Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win

Novak Djokovic made brutal confession about his physical struggles during his first Indian Wells Masters win in years.
According to Express, the Serbian tennis star confessed how much he struggled in Indian Wells after surviving a scare to get his first win since 2024 on Saturday, March 7.
Novak inally snapped his losing streak in “Tennis Paradise” with a 4-6 6-1 6-2 comeback win over Kamil Majchrzak.
The third seed was playing his first match since suffering a heartbreaking four-set defeat in the Australian Open final and responded perfectly after losing the opening set.
Following the game he admitted it was difficult to find his A-game in the desert, especially in the windy conditions, which he branded some of the “toughest on tour.”
The 38-year-old said, “I know what I need to do on the court but obviously, it’s completely different practising and playing those practice sets, and coming into the official match. I find that the wind here is one of the toughest on the tour, just on a day like this, with the gusts of wind coming in and out, changing directions, it’s so, so difficult.”
“If you’re not feeling the ball well, then you are in big trouble. It’s what happened for me in the first set, in the last couple years. But as I said, I managed to find the right game and never looked back. I’m glad just to overcome. It was a tough mental, physical battle, just looking forward to the next one,” he added.
Djokovic will now face Aleksandar Kovacevic in the round of 32 on Sunday, March 8.