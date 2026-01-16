Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison

Edward Brandt, a former Tory councillor was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for stalking Dame Penny Mordaunt.
He repeatedly tried to contact Mordaunt by sending emails and phone messages and even went to her office outside working hours to see her.
As per multiple reports, he was found guilty of the basic offence of stalking in November but cleared him of a more serious charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the former Conservative cabinet minister said, "I am completely exhausted due to the stress, every time I step out of the building I am looking over my shoulder and checking to see if he is there."
She added, "I am living in a constant fear of a confrontation. It's hugely impacted all aspects of my life, both my professional life and personal life, and I cannot stress enough how much I am exhausted by it."
A former councillor, 61, was arrested in March 2024 and warned not to contact Mordaunt but he ignored the warning and left her two voicemail messgaes.
The divorced father-of-two also had two previous drink-driving convictions and an offence of battery against a former partner.