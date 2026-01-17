World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Antarctica map shows hidden world under massive ice sheet

Scientists have devised the most detailed map to date of the terrain hidden below the vast ice sheet

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Antarctica map shows hidden world under massive ice sheet
Antarctica map shows hidden world under massive ice sheet

Scientists have remarkably devised the most detailed map ever of the land underneath Antartica's massive ice sheet.

Researchers used satellite data with knowledge of how glaciers move to estimate the shape and features of the land hidden beneath the ice.

The map reveals a rich landscape of mountains, canyons, valleys and plains and tens of thousands of smaller features like hills.

Antarctica map shows hidden world under massive ice sheet

A study published this week in the journal Science suggested that this map can help predict how Antarctica will respond to climate change and what impact this could have on rising sea levels.

Glaciologist Robert Bingham of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, who helped lead the study said in a statement, noting, "Having the most accurate map of Antarctica's bed shape is crucial."

He added, "Because the shape of the bed is an important control on friction acting against ice flow, which in turn we need to include in numerical models that are used to project how rapidly Antarctica's ice will flow towards the ocean, melt and contribute to global sea-level rise."

Antarctica is about 40% larger than Europe, 50% larger than the United States and roughly half the area of Africa.

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
Maria Corina Machado signals major political move for Venezuela
Maria Corina Machado signals major political move for Venezuela
Titanic fan brings ship to life with mind-blowing apartment makeover
Titanic fan brings ship to life with mind-blowing apartment makeover
South Korea's ex-president handed five-year jail term in martial law trial
South Korea's ex-president handed five-year jail term in martial law trial
Kyrsten Sinema sued over alleged affair with former bodyguard
Kyrsten Sinema sued over alleged affair with former bodyguard
Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the coast of Oregon
Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the coast of Oregon
María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump in shocking move
María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump in shocking move
Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race
Madison Sheahan leaves top ICE role to enter Ohio Congressional race
Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk
UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk
Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Popular News

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
2 hours ago
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals

Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
3 hours ago
Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years

Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years
4 hours ago