Who's on Gaza 'Board of Peace'? From Rubio to Trump's son-in-law Kushner

Donald Trump has named the member of his Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ to implement the US-brokered peace plan.
The Trump administration on Friday, January 16, announced that the US president has appointed States Secretary Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to the newly formed Gaza “board of peace”, The Guardian reported.
The body led by Rubio and Blair will lead the next phase of rebuilding and governing the war-torn Gaza Strip.
There are seven members in the “founding executive board”, including Trump’s special envoy and the property developer Steve Witkoff, World Bank president Ajay Banga, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the head of a private equity firm Marc Rowan, and US national security adviser Robert Gabriel.
Names of the further board members will be announced in the coming weeks.
The White House stated, “Each executive board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.”
“The United States remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community,” it added.
As per the statement, Bulgarian diplomat and former senior United Nations official Nickolay Mladenov will serve as the High Representative for Gaza, while US Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed as Commander of the International Stabilisation Force for Gaza.
It is worth noting that President Trump will act as the chairman of the “board of peace” for Gaza.