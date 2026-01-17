Meghan Markle hops on 2016 bandwagon with rare snap from Prince Harry dating era

Jumping on the bandwagon, Meghan Markle is sharing her take on the viral 2016 trend.
The Duchess of Sussex on Friday, January 16 took to her official Instagram account to join the ongoing trend of posting throwback glimpses from a decade ago.
In the delightful post, the mother of two posted a rare photo from her initial dating era with Prince Harry, featuring the lovebirds on a lake as they lovingly embraced each other.
The snap – seemingly taken during their trip to Botswana in 2016 – marked their third-ever date.
“When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there,” captioned the As Ever founder.
In the post, Meghan also posted a black-and-white clip recorded recently, showing her and Harry dancing in an open field. Dressed casually, the couple smiles as they twirl around together.
The Duchess revealed in the caption that the clip was filmed by their little girl, Princess Lilibet.
About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in mid-2016 after first connecting with each other through Instagram.
The couple made their first public appearance in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto and announced their engagement on November 27 that year.
On May 19, 2018, Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
They are now parents of two children – Prince Archie (born on May 6, 2019) and Princess Lilibet (born on June 4, 2021).