Prince William makes heartfelt move to honor Cornwall locals on St Piran Day  

Prince William has surprised Cornwall locals on St Piran's Day!
On Thursday, March 5, the Prince of Wales visited Cornwall to celebrate the country's national day.
Stepping into his royal duties as Duke of Cornwall, the next heir to the British throne kicked off his prestigious trip by visiting an award-winning family-run farm and bakery, Gear Farm Pasty Company.
He also recognized the remarkable efforts of the bakery, which has been providing baked items despite the wild storm in the country.
For those unaware, the duchy of Cornwall was severely affected by the wildest storms in the country, earlier this year.
As a result of the heavy winds, thousands of fallen trees blocked the major roads and rural lanes throughout the country.
At the time, local volunteers joined several emergency campaigns to clear the debris and helped remove the trees from the roads.
During His Royal Highness' noble tour, he examined baking skills, assisting in preparing Cornish baked items for the staff members.
The Kensington Palace also took to Instagram Stories to share the first update from the future King’s recent trip to Cornwall.
"Marking St Piran's Day and supporting communities impacted by Storm Goretti in Cornwall," they stated.
GB News reported that after concluding his visit to the bakery, Prince William planted a tree in a newly established woodland area on the farm's grounds to mark St Piran Day.
The future monarch was not accompanied by his life partner, Princess Kate Middleton, throughout his solo visit to Cornwall.