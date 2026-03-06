Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly made their intentions clear regarding their Royal status after heartbreaking ban.
Daughters of the disgraced former Prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were recently caught off guard when the sisters were asked not to join the Royal family at this year's Ascot, per an inside source.
The heartbreaking decision was made in the wake of ongoing controversies surrounding the York family because of Andrew and Sarah's scandalous ties with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite the ban from Annual Royal Ascot, which the sisters attended alongside their mom last year, Beatrice and Eugenie have made it clear that they want to keep their "royal status".
When King Charles stripped Andrew from all his royal titles in October last year, it was made clear that his daughters and their royal roles with remain unaffected.
Despite the monarch's guarantee, a family friend of the Princesses has exclusively told PEOPLE that "They want to hold on to their royal status. It’s their identity."
Andrew's daughters are not working Royal and they both developed their career in relationship-driven private sectors.
The eldest daughter Beatrice carved her way in international tech partnerships, while, Eugenie made a career in the high-end art world.
However, as explained by the royal author, Andrew Lownie, "Their economic prospects depended on remaining within the royal family."
He further claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie's "jobs in client relations are based on being princesses."
Now, as the sisters are also named in the files, including a mention of a lunch with Epstein just days after his 2009 release from prison has created quite a stir in the royal circles.
"They’re caught between a rock and a hard place over loyalty to their parents and their future," the author added.