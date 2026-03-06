News
  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability'

The Prince and Princess of Wales make feelings clear to King Charles regarding highly anticipated reunion

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William and Kate Middleton are strongly opposing King Charles III's thoughtful decision amid critical times.

The heir to the throne and his wife are believed to be not on the same page with the monarch - who is all set to welcome his estranged son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the UK this year.

Amid the reports that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to make their first joint appearance in the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, Kate and William are more concern then happy or relieved.

Kate believes that Harry and Meghan making their highly anticipated return to Britain will only cause more disruption while the monarchy is already reeling with the aftermath of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson explosive controversies with Jeffrey Epstein.

As per the inside sources, the future queen and William have made their feelings known to the 77-year-old monarch regarding Harry and Meghan's power show in London this summer, who left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

One of the main reasons of Kate and William disliking the idea of the Sussexes return is that they once did alot of damage to the institutions by making bombshell claims against the senior royals on many occasions since moving to LA.

"The betrayals committed by Harry in those revelations in [his memoir] Spare still burn. In Kate’s view, publicly criticising the institution on global platforms did real damage," a source told Closer.

"She believes that kind of exposure chipped away at public trust. She thinks repeated public criticism from inside the family is destabilising," they added.

The insider further explained that "It undermines the Crown at its core, and at this already very delicate time for the royals with the arrest of Andrew, William and Kate are dead against the return of the Sussexes."

"In their view, a Sussex return would cause more instability, not less," they noted.

