Princess Kate greeted with floral garland at Holi celebrations in Leicester

Princess Kate embarked on a solo trip to Leicester to enjoy a day full of cultural performances and food during Holi celebrations.
On Thursday, March 4, Kate Middleton relished Indian dancing and chai and visited family businesses on Leicester's 'Golden Mile' to celebrate Britain's Indian community.
Her visit came amid the Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates colours, love and spring.
For the outing, the Princess of Wales donned a cream jacket and matching dress, and she was given a red flower garland necklace as she arrived at The Aakash Odedra Company.
The organisation, founded in 2011, helps more than 1,000 people a week through its range of community dance programmes.
After enjoying dance performances, Kate took a five-minute walk down to the local sari shop and then crossed the road to try some chai in Bobby's restaurant, a family-run business named after a 1973 Bollywood film.