Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever

  By Riba Shaikh
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle breaks silence as she ends lifestyle brand deal with Netflix after 11 months

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle has broken her silence after her lifestyle brand As Ever's deal with Netflix comes to an end.

As reported by various outlets on Friday, March 6, The Duchess of Sussex has ended her partnership with the streaming giant 11 months after striking a lucrative deal.

Meghan's lifestyle brand issued an official statement confirming the end of the partnership between As Ever and Netflix.

"As ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year," the statement read.

"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can't wait to share more," it added.

Meanwhile, Netflix also issued an official statement after the 11-month deal with Prince Harry's wife comes to an end.

"Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," the streamer said.

"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world," it added.

