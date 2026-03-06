News
  By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place' in new video

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William's surprising yet very down to earth move during Cornwall visit has quashed claims that he's not in a good place.

Recently an inside source shared concerning update regarding William's mental health after his disgraced uncle, Andrew's arrest and release drama.

"William is not in a good place. He’s deeply worried about the cumulative effect of the Epstein fallout, the questions about information being shared by email, and the constant drip of scandal," the insider told Heat magazine.

"William puts on a brave face for the cameras. But privately, he’s exhausted. He’s not sleeping well. The strain shows," they added.

However, the heir to the throne has seemingly debunked the claims, as he appeared in high spirits during his visit to Cornwall to mark St Piran's Day on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Kensington Palace's official account shared a video of William as he hopped in to help at Gear Farm Pasty Company.

The future king not only helped the bakery staff with the pasties but also received order on call, and his exchange left the onlookers laughing so hard.

"And what name is that? Juicy? Josie," William asked the caller, which made everyone laugh. 

"Sorry, Josie, I thought you said 'Juicy,' I apologize," he noted.

This video of King Charles' elder son left the royal fans gushing over his charming antics.



