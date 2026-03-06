News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension

The Duchess of Edinburgh spoke about how she supports King Charles in her role as a full-time working royal

Duchess Sophie has opened up about her role in supporting King Charles, emphasizing how she balances her duties as a full-time working royal with her personal passions.

On Wednesday, Sophie joined Alaina MacGregor, CEO of British Blind Sport, on the Golden Legacy Series podcast to discuss her patronages and progress in disability sport.

During the episode, the Duchess of Edinburgh spoke about how she supports King Charles in her role as a full-time working royal.

She explained, "My role, as with all members of the family, is to primarily support the King and the monarchy. That is one side of the focus.”

Sophie went on to say, “But also, we're lucky enough to be able to fulfil our passions and our interests and these over my time as a member of the royal family have developed."

Further discussing her royal responsibilities, Sophie mentioned, "One of the things I'm doing now is on women's peace and security in the world. We have the most incredible women who work within communities at all levels of society, and they are often at the frontline of ensuring that peace is secure, that their communities are looked after, and also we try to get them around the peacekeeping tables as much as possible. Aside from that, also the very sad problem the world is dealing with, the issue of conflict-related sexual violence."

She also noted that she often travels to challenging regions to spotlight both the issues and positive initiatives in areas like global blindness, disability, and food security.

Notably, Sophie’s highlighted her positive efforts in building royal image amid monarchy facing a tough time due to Andrew’s controversial tie with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

