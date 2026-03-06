News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'

Prince William releases emotional statement as he mourns big loss after Cornwall visit

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William reacts after being hit with huge tragedy
Prince William reacts after being hit with huge tragedy

Prince William is mourning a “tragic loss” after his delightful visit.

Taking to the official Instagram story of his and Princess Kate’s joint account on Friday, March 6, the Prince of Wales expressed his heartbreak by releasing an emotional statement.

In the update, the future king shared that he was “truly saddened” after learning about the “tragic loss of life” at Upemba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I am truly saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life at Upemba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an armed raid of the park earlier this week,” he began.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

The father of three continued, “Environmental protection has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet and the bravery of those on the frontline of conservation must never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the park staff who lost their lives defending our natural world.”

Concluding his statement, William signed off with his initial, “W.”

Prince William’s emotional statement message comes after an armed raid at Congo’s Upemba National Park that resulted in the deaths of five staff members.

During the tragic incident, the park’s headquarters in Lusinga was attacked by Mayi Mayi militia, who also looted equipment and destroyed infrastructure. 

King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension
Duchess Sophie reveals how she supports King Charles amid royal tension
Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit
Prince William juggles bakery order, kitchen duty during Cornwall visit
Princess Kate greeted with floral garland at Holi celebrations in Leicester
Princess Kate greeted with floral garland at Holi celebrations in Leicester
Prince William makes heartfelt move to honor Cornwall locals on St Piran Day
Prince William makes heartfelt move to honor Cornwall locals on St Piran Day
King Charles drops big update days before Kate Middleton leads annual royal event
King Charles drops big update days before Kate Middleton leads annual royal event
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'not thrilled' with Kate, William's new instructions
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'not thrilled' with Kate, William's new instructions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contact Beatrice, Eugenie after Royal Family ban
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contact Beatrice, Eugenie after Royal Family ban
Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend
Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend

Popular News

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
2 hours ago
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience

Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
2 hours ago
Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue

Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue
2 hours ago