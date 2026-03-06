Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'

Prince William is mourning a “tragic loss” after his delightful visit.
Taking to the official Instagram story of his and Princess Kate’s joint account on Friday, March 6, the Prince of Wales expressed his heartbreak by releasing an emotional statement.
In the update, the future king shared that he was “truly saddened” after learning about the “tragic loss of life” at Upemba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“I am truly saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life at Upemba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an armed raid of the park earlier this week,” he began.
The father of three continued, “Environmental protection has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet and the bravery of those on the frontline of conservation must never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the park staff who lost their lives defending our natural world.”
Concluding his statement, William signed off with his initial, “W.”
Prince William’s emotional statement message comes after an armed raid at Congo’s Upemba National Park that resulted in the deaths of five staff members.
During the tragic incident, the park’s headquarters in Lusinga was attacked by Mayi Mayi militia, who also looted equipment and destroyed infrastructure.