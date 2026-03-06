News
  By Fatima Hassan
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have been estranged since 2020

Prince Harry has a big reason behind his 'final' attempt to mend broken ties with his estranged brother, Prince William.

On Friday, March 6th, GB News' latest report suggested that an infamous royal author, Omid Scobie, had claimed in his debut novel last month that the Duke of Sussex had been waiting for that one moment of reconciliation with his elder sibling, since his royal exit in 2023. 

"Harry was still waiting for that moment of accountability from his brother — an opportunity to talk about many of the grievances that have built up to this point and be able to move on from that," Omid noted.

Years later, the youngest son of King Charles III still has the same expectations, which reportedly never met since he left the United Kingdom in 2020.

Reports are also suggesting that this time, Prince Harry might have a huge reason to mend his broken ties with the future King, and the reason is none other than his beloved cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. 

The Spare author wanted to attempt his final try after his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, had been banned from attending the 2026 Royal Ascot, in the aftermath of their disgraced father, Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.  

So far, neither Prince Harry nor Prince William has confirmed these reconciliation reports.    

