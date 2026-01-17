Trump gets Emmy award offer from Jimmy Kimmel after Machado's Peace Prize

World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Jimmy Kimmel has offered his Emmy Award to US President Donald Trump after noting his love for awards.

After Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump this week, the television host and comedian offered his award to the 79-year-old but only on one condition, Rolling Stone reported. 

In the latest episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 58-year-old displayed a red velour stand adorned with his multiple awards, including a Daytime Emmy, a Clio, a Webby, and a Writers Guild Award, and “best of all… the 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year.”

Standing beside his honours, Kimmel said, “Trump loves awards. Giving him an award seems like the only way to get him to do anything. And with that said, Mr President, I have an offer I think you’ll find difficult to refuse. If you, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honoured with over the years.”

“The choice is yours. I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone,” he added.

Kimmel also took a jab at the Venezuela’s opposition leader, saying that Trump first disappeared their president and then refused to support Machado as the new leader of the country because she did not give him her Nobel Prize.

“So, then she said, ‘Oh wait, you know what? I will give it to him. Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck. Machado didn’t leave empty-handed. She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag,” he continued.

Kimmel also made fun of Trump’s less impressive return gift to Machado.

Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump on Thursday, January 15, weeks after praising him for the US military operation in Venezuela to “capture” Nicolás Maduro.

