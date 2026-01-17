UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
The Met Office has warned Brits to brace for more snow before the end of the month in a new forecast

The UK is bracing for a potential cold snap later this month with failing temperatures likely to bring snow.

Starting Thursday, January 22, the UK's weather will experience a clash between weather coming from the Atlantic in the west and colder, high-pressure conditions from the east.

Initially, milder weather from the Atlantic will dominate, bringing cloudy skies, occasional showers and average temperatures but later in the month it could get colder with huge chances of snow, as per Sky News.

The Met Office said, "This aspect of the forecast is still somewhat uncertain but the potential transition to colder weather also increases the chance of snow across parts of the country."

On the other hand, Sunday will have heavy cloud cover and appear grey with thick fog in some areas while rain is expected to start later in the day.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said, "Spells of rain eventually pushing into southern England and Wales, pushing northwards through the day, this could turn a little bit heavy at times."

Meanwhile southeast England, northwest Scotland and Northern Ireland might have some sunny or bright periods.

Additionally, overall temperatures will remain low, ranging between 2C and 6C (36F to 43F).

