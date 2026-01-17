Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their high-profile separation in 2015

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Afflecks secret obsession with Beyoncé
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé 

Jennifer Garner has revealed former husband, Ben Affleck's secret obsession with the popular singer Beyoncé. 

The 53-year-old American actress made a public appearance at Diesel, A Bookstore on Thursday, January 15th.

Garner told the audience that Affleck was madly obsessed with Beyoncé’s music.

"Do you guys do this? Do you listen to a song over and over again? I just want to tell you something. I’ve survived this. I have lived through it," the Alias actress noted.

She also recalled supporting the Batman actor, as he filmed The Town back in 2009.

"Ben Affleck listens to a song over and over. I had a three-month-old and a three-year-old living in a rental in Cambridge, Mass., while he was shooting ‘The Town,'" she shared.

For those unaware, Ben Affleck, who announced his high-profile separation from Jennifer Garner in 2015, co-wrote and starred in the 2010 crime thriller, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival that year and went on to nab a Producers Guild of America nomination for best film.

The former couple also co-parents three kids, including Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Sameul, 13.  

‘Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
‘Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4
'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4
Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall
Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall
Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing
Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval
Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour
Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage
Marissa Springer revealed as Desmond Scott’s mystery woman amid Kristy divorce
Marissa Springer revealed as Desmond Scott’s mystery woman amid Kristy divorce
Top 5 music albums releasing in 2026: From Kanye West's 'Bully' to Hilary Duff's 'Luck'
Top 5 music albums releasing in 2026: From Kanye West's 'Bully' to Hilary Duff's 'Luck'
Blake Lively brings shock twist to Baldoni case with Epstein victims’ lawyer
Blake Lively brings shock twist to Baldoni case with Epstein victims’ lawyer

Popular News

Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram

Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram
46 seconds ago
‘Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement

‘Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
15 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé

Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé
2 hours ago