Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé 

Jennifer Garner has revealed former husband, Ben Affleck's secret obsession with the popular singer Beyoncé.
The 53-year-old American actress made a public appearance at Diesel, A Bookstore on Thursday, January 15th.
Garner told the audience that Affleck was madly obsessed with Beyoncé’s music.
"Do you guys do this? Do you listen to a song over and over again? I just want to tell you something. I’ve survived this. I have lived through it," the Alias actress noted.
She also recalled supporting the Batman actor, as he filmed The Town back in 2009.
"Ben Affleck listens to a song over and over. I had a three-month-old and a three-year-old living in a rental in Cambridge, Mass., while he was shooting ‘The Town,'" she shared.
For those unaware, Ben Affleck, who announced his high-profile separation from Jennifer Garner in 2015, co-wrote and starred in the 2010 crime thriller, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival that year and went on to nab a Producers Guild of America nomination for best film.
The former couple also co-parents three kids, including Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Sameul, 13.