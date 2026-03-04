News
  • By Hania Jamil
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Season 2 adds Lucy Boynton, Peter Mullan, & Babou Ceesay

  • By Hania Jamil
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has added three notable names to the already impressive cast lineup for its second season.

Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have joined Season 2 of HBO's series.

Boynton is set to play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay will play Ser Bennis and Mullan will be Ser Eustace Osgrey in the Game of Thrones universe series, which is set around 90 years before the original series' timeline begins.

The season 1 of The Knights of the Seven Kingdoms concluded on February 22, starring Pete Claffey as Ser Duncan 'Dunk' the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, who is revealed to be Prince Aegon Targaryen.

Set in the age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, the series follows the exploits of young knight Dunk and his young friend Egg as they embark on an adventure.

Filming for Season 2 kicked off in December, and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker are the co-creators of the series.

