Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor 

Princess Eugenie has reportedly taken a drastic step regarding her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The youngest daughter of the former Duke and Duchess of York has cut off all contact with her father as he was evicted from Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, before January 25th.
As per the latest report by GB News, an insider recently claimed that Andrew was stripped of his titles last year due to his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and is said to be "devastated" about the estrangement from his daughter.
It is understood Eugenie did not visit Andrew at Christmas and is refusing to speak to him.
"There is no contact at all, nothing. She has completely cut him off," an insider revealed.
The Princess of York established The Anti-Slavery Collective to help counter sex trafficking and is said to be angered by her father’s refusal to apologies to the Epstein victims.
For those unaware, Princess Eugenie has been estranged from her father since he was stripped of his remaining royal titles by King Charles in October last year.
The last time Andrew and Eugenie were spotted was at Princess Beatrice's daughter's Christening ceremony.
It is significant to mention that this update came as the disgraced royal is set to leave the Royal Lodge before the end of January 2026.