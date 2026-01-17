Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match

Roger Federer has returned to the court with Andre Agassi at the opening ceremony of the Australian Open

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match

Roger Federer marked his illustrious career with special exhibition matches at the opening ceremony of the Australian Open.

The celebrations took place at a packed Rod Laver Arena, where the band Crowded House performed a hit-filled set for 15,000 fans.

Federer, who returned to Australia for the first time since 2021 teamed up with Andre Agassi and later Ash Barty to face Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

Tennis legends were in attendance, with Novak Djokovic watching from the stands and 87-year-old Rod Laver sitting courtside.

A six-time Australian Open winner and 20-time Grand Slam champion started the exhibition match succesfully, winning the first point despite a mistake on his forehand and later finished the match in an impressive and dramatic way with a leaping overhead shot.

"It really truly means so much to me when people like Rocket (Laver) show up. It's super important to be grateful" to earlier generations of stars," Federer said as per CBS News.

The Australian Open is a three-week tennis event, and over 217,000 fans have watched exhibition and qualifying matches so far.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic will start his next Australian Open match against Spain’s Pedro Martinez on Monday night at Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash
Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter flaunts unexpected skill in new video
Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter flaunts unexpected skill in new video
Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'
Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'
Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season
Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream

Popular News

Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
39 minutes ago
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match

Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
56 minutes ago
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK

Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
an hour ago