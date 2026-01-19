Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return 

Kate Middleton has continued her royal duties despite the estranged Duchess of Sussex's possible return to the United Kingdom.
The Princess of Wales had the perfect accessory to celebrate two occasions: the Red Roses rugby squad's World Cup win and her recent birthday.
In her first royal outing since celebrating her 44th birthday last week, Her Royal Highness also welcomed the England women’s rugby team to a Windsor Castle reception on January 15.
During her engagement, she accessorized with pearl cluster earrings and a necklace featuring the red garnet gemstone, her birthstone.
The piece has been identified as a London-born brand, Auree's "Bali" birthstone necklace, which retails for $678.
Notably, she previously wore it in a video that showed her baking with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a Platinum Jubilee lunch in 2022.
This update comes after several media reports claimed that Prince Harry’s wife is possibly returning to the United Kingdom.
According to a royal commentator, Shane Watson, the Duchess of Sussex has started 2026 on a strong note, and the possibility of her UK return has increased.
Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, told Fox News Digital that the Suits alum will only return to the U.K. if she’s assured of receiving automatic armed security.
For those unaware, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been estranged from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their high-profile exit from the UK in 2020.