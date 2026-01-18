Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli

British qualifier Arthur Fery claimed another notable Grand Slam scalp by beating Italian 20th seed Flavio Cobolli to cause the first shock on day one of the Australian Open.
According to BBC, world number 185 Fery matched the biggest win of his career with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-1 victory at a sun-soaked Melbourne Park.
Cobolli was struggling physically from the start with a stomach issue, running off court at the end of the opening set for a toilet break.
He has a knack for beating 20th seeds, having beaten Alexei Popyrin at Wimbledon last year.
Fery joked afterwards, "It seems I like drawing 20th seeds at Grand Slams. I love playing on big courts and big stages."
“I just feel really confident. I feel I don’t have to overplay with guys like that. With Prizmic in quallies and Cobolli today, I felt like I was really fine to stick from the back with them. I feel like I’m able to reproduce that level,” he added.
The victory marks his first ever grand slam win outside Wimbledon. Fery, who sits at a career high ranking of No 185, came through the qualifying draw in his first appearance as a direct qualifying entrant. Four matches in, he still has not dropped a set.