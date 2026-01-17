Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era

The tennis legend Novak Djokovic eyes another Grand Slam victory as he chases a historic record.
At the age of 38, he is tied with Australia's Margaret Court on 24 major titles and insists that the upcoming Australian Open is not a "now or never" moment for achieving his 25th.
Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest Grand Slam men's champion in the Open Era.
"There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving," Djokovic said, as per BBC Sports.
The Serbian tennis star went on to share, "I hope it comes to that [winning 25], but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had."
Djokovic believes he doesn't need to put extra pressure on himself with a do or die mindset in order to succeed.
He feels thinking this way wouldn't help him play at his best.
Although Djokovic's performance has declined in recent years, he still reached the semi-finals in all four Grand Slam tournaments last year.
He will start his next Australian Open match against Spain’s Pedro Martinez on Monday night at Rod Laver Arena.