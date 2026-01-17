Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints

Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Wayne Rooney revealed that there are only two clubs he would seriously consider returning to management for

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Wayne Rooney has opened up about his coaching future following his previous unsuccessful managerial stints with Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

After being dismissed early in his spells at both the club, Rooney admitted that those setbacks were tough but they have helped shape his perspective.

He revealed that there are only two clubs he would seriously consider returning to management for.

When asked about a potential comeback earlier this month, Rooney said, "I would, I definitely would if the right thing came up. But I wouldn't put myself in situations like [when I lived] in DC, lived in Plymouth, lived in Birmingham, lived away and missed a lot of my kids' football and stuff," as per GOAL.

He added, "That means it has to be the right thing, and for it to be the right thing, and realistic as well. If Manchester United called me to go in in any capacity, I would gladly do that. I love the football club and I was there for 13 years and it's probably one of the only two clubs I would go back into coaching for in Manchester United and Everton."

Besides this, Rooney has voiced his support for Michael Carrick as the former Manchester United midfielder steps in as interim manager until the end of the 2025–26 season.

He will be supported by a strong coaching team, including Steve Holland as his assistant, along with Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion.

