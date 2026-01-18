Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit 

Josh Allen was emotional after the Buffalo Bills lost in overtime against the Denver Broncos, as he claimed that the result was solely on him after five turnovers.
According to Mirror US, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in tears when addressing reporters moments after Saturday's NFL Playoff defeat against the Denver Broncos, and accepted full responsibility.
Allen was the hero for Buffalo against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, and started against the Broncos despite suffering three separate injuries last week.
He threw for three touchdowns and 283 yards in Denver, but the Bills had five turnovers during the 33-30 overtime loss.
Allen approached the podium in floods of tears and wiped his face before breaking down the playoff defeat. "I let my teammates down tonight," Allen said, "Just missed opportunities throughout the game.”
"It's been a long season. I hate how it ended, and that's gonna stick with me for a long time. Can't win with 5 turnovers. Fumbled twice, threw two picks, when you shoot yourself in the foot like that you don't deserve to win football games. Losing in the playoffs is not fun," he added.
The game took almost four hours to finish, delaying the start of the primetime game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball twice, Allen claimed that he was to blame for Buffalo's season coming to an end.