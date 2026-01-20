Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks 

Amanda Knox slammed The Rip star Matt Damon over his controversial remarks about cancel culture.
According to Fox News, the feud between the American activist and actor reignited once again after Damon along with his co-star Ben Affleck shared his views on harsh side of cancel culture.
During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience after the release of their crime thriller movie Damon and Affleck noted that the cancel culture could be taken to extremes.
As the discussion moved forward the 55-year-old suggested that for some public figures, the perpetual ostracization and scrutiny of being canceled is worse than a jail sentence.
"I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever and then come out and say, ‘No, but I paid my debt. Like, we're done. Like, can we be done?’" Damon said.
"Like, the thing about getting kind of excoriated publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave," he added.
Knox, who previously slammed Damon for starring in a 2021 movie inspired by her real-life wrongful conviction and imprisonment, called the Oscar winner out again on social media.
"Another thing Matt Damon could have run by me before putting out into the world," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a Variety article about Damon's cancel culture comments.
Knox spent four years in prison after she and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were twice convicted and later acquitted in the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. The two were released from prison in October 2011.