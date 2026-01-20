World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks

‘The Rip’ stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck open up about cancel culture’s negative effects

  • By Bushra Saleem
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks 

Amanda Knox slammed The Rip star Matt Damon over his controversial remarks about cancel culture.

According to Fox News, the feud between the American activist and actor reignited once again after Damon along with his co-star Ben Affleck shared his views on harsh side of cancel culture.

During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience after the release of their crime thriller movie Damon and Affleck noted that the cancel culture could be taken to extremes.

As the discussion moved forward the 55-year-old suggested that for some public figures, the perpetual ostracization and scrutiny of being canceled is worse than a jail sentence.

"I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever and then come out and say, ‘No, but I paid my debt. Like, we're done. Like, can we be done?’" Damon said.

"Like, the thing about getting kind of excoriated publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave," he added.

Knox, who previously slammed Damon for starring in a 2021 movie inspired by her real-life wrongful conviction and imprisonment, called the Oscar winner out again on social media.

"Another thing Matt Damon could have run by me before putting out into the world," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a Variety article about Damon's cancel culture comments.

Knox spent four years in prison after she and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were twice convicted and later acquitted in the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. The two were released from prison in October 2011.

US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
New South Wales beach in Australia hit by fourth shark attack in 48 hours
New South Wales beach in Australia hit by fourth shark attack in 48 hours
Gold, silver surge to record highs amid Trump’s tariff threat
Gold, silver surge to record highs amid Trump’s tariff threat
Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93
Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know
Japan’s first female PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament, in a shocking move
Japan’s first female PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament, in a shocking move
China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025
China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025
Spain train crash: 21 dead, over 100 injured after high-speed train collision
Spain train crash: 21 dead, over 100 injured after high-speed train collision
Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew
Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew
Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall
Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing

Popular News

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
2 hours ago
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
3 hours ago
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
3 hours ago