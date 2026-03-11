News
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet

The 'Wonka' actor has landed in hot water with the ballet and opera industry after his 'no one cares' comment

Timothée Chalamet could be looking at an awkward encounter at the 98th Academy Awards, as legendary ballerina Misty Copeland has confirmed that she will be performing at the star-studded event.

The dancer is set to join Sinners stars Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq for a thrilling performance of the film's track I Lied to You on Sunday after she criticised the Oscar-nominated actor for his "no one cares" about ballet or opera remarks.

Timothée has sparked a widespread discourse after his comments about ballet and opera went viral.

During an hour-long Variety/CNN Town Hall with Matthew McConaughey, the Dune actor said, "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera. Things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.'"

His comment did not sit well across the industry, with Misty herself saying that Timothée would not have the "opportunities he has as a movie star" without "opera and ballet".

Earlier this week, while speaking at a panel for Aveeno, Misty noted that while opera and ballet are not as "popular" as movies, "that doesn't mean it doesn't have enduring relevance in culture".

"I mean, he wouldn't be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren't for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. All of these mediums have a space, and we shouldn't be comparing them."

Moreover, it is not confirmed if his viral comment could hurt his Oscar chances, as almost all of the 11,000 registered Academy members probably cast their ballot before his remarks made headlines.

He has already bagged the Best Actor award at the Critics' Choice and the Golden Globe for his performance in Marty Supreme.

