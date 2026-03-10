Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack

In a dangerous escalation of the regional conflict, Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles and drones at several Gulf nations on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
The strikes which targeted the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain have drawn sharp international condemnation and sent global oil prices into a volatile swing.
The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry issued a blistering statement on Monday, renewing the kingdom's "categorical condemnation of the reprehensible Iranian aggression against the Kingdom" and its neighbours.
Riyadh warned that such actions "cannot be accepted or justified under any circumstances" and cautioned that Tehran would ultimately be the "biggest loser" in this confrontation.
In Bahrain, the violence turned deadly when an Iranian attack struck a residential building in the capital killing a 29-year-old woman.
Despite the intensity of the barrage, air defense systems successfully intercepted the majority of the threats.
The UAE confirmed it has detected over 250 ballistic missiles and 1,400 drones since the start of the conflict with officials stating that "UAE defenses have detected 262 ballistic missiles destroying 241."
While US President Donald Trump suggested the war would be a "short-term excursion" that could be over "very soon," Iranian officials remain defiant. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi countered that Iran would "keep fighting as long as necessary," leaving the region in a state of high alert